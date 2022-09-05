Position Summary

Aboriginal Health Lead Gippsland Region Public Health Unit, hosted by Latrobe Regional Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a suitably qualified Aboriginal Health Lead to join the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) team on an Ongoing, Part Time Basis. Reporting to the Operations Leadership at GRPHU, this role plays an important role in fostering collaborative relationships for improved health outcomes with the Aboriginal and broader Gippsland community. The successful applicant will: Have a good understanding and knowledge of the local Aboriginal culture and community, and of other cultures within the Gippsland community

Demonstrate the ability to work as a team member with a range of community and professional groups

Actively work in partnership to assist with areas of improvement for public health outcomes that contribute to closing the health gap Why work for LRH? A leading Gippsland employer, Latrobe Regional Hospital is Gippsland's specialist referral and trauma centre located 150km east of Melbourne. We are a purpose-built teaching hospital caring for a population of more than 260,000 people. Our comprehensive range of services extends to emergency, intensive care, elective surgery, allied health, obstetrics, medical and radiation oncology at the Gippsland Cancer Care Centre, dialysis and aged care. The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) is led and coordinated by LRH and work in partnership with health services and agencies throughout the Gippsland region. Initially, GRPHU was primarily responsible for COVID 19 related activities in collaboration with the Department of Health. As COVID-19 demand declines, the GRPHU is taking on broader health functions such as the improvement of population health in the Gippsland region. The GRPHU public health functions are consistently reviewed and improved to meet the demands of our community. The roles and responsibilities of the role may change depending on the public health risk and directive as initiated by the Chief Health Officer. We offer: A friendly and supportive team

High quality patient care

A collaborative and innovative working environment

Modern Facilities

Electronic Medical Records Our unique difference: Regional lifestyle opportunities

Access to excellent schools, health and transport services

Generous salary packaging benefits, paid parental leave and flexible working conditions

Expanding specialist services with future redevelopments & expansions Our commitment to you: LRH is recognized as a leading learning hospital providing ongoing career opportunities. We provide a safe and rewarding work environment for all of our staff and have made a long-term commitment to strengthen our organisational culture through leadership excellence, education and training. Now is an exciting time to join our team with significant growth on the horizon. Diversity and Inclusion At LRH we value workforce diversity and inclusion, where individual uniqueness is embraced. We value diverse life experiences and the perspectives of our people, whilst providing high-quality health care to all members of our community, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, religion, cultural background, disability, or sexuality. At LRH we are committed to providing positive employment opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and welcome employment applications from candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background. LRH’s Koori Health Liaison Officer is available to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent applicants on (03) 5173 8653. We at LRH strongly encourage people with disability and diverse backgrounds to apply for our roles. If we can assist you with any reasonable adjustments in order to submit your application for this role, please contact the People & Culture team via email at peoplecultureadmin@lrh.com.au noting your preferred method of communication and contact details and a member of the team will be in touch. IMPORTANT: All staff employed in the health care sector are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 (3 doses), unless a valid medical exemption applies. Evidence of Vaccination (or exemption) will be required to be provided prior to commencement. Applicants for public facing positions will also be required to provide evidence of a current influenza vaccination (or exemption) prior to commencement”